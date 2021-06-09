UK Builder Destroys Rs 5 Crore House, Fills Garden With Rubble After Payment Dispute

A house in this posh locality of Leicester, UK, stands out from other houses in the locality and it’s not because of the different design or the size but the fact that it’s now in ruins. The builder working on the renovation of the house reportedly tried demolishing it after a dispute with the house owner over the non-payment of his bills. According to Ladbible, the owner of the house was out on holiday when the builder made this attempt to demolish the house located on Guildford Road in Stoneygate. The building now misses a roof and rubble from the demolition is scattered around it. The builder has been accused of destroying his own work at a £500,000 house in a row over money.

The house was purchased in February after which the homeowner hired this builder for the renovation work. The owner wanted a two-storey extension with a new roof and wiring that was more environmentally friendly. However, the decision apparently did not go well, and the owner says that the builder was ‘worst’ ever.

The homeowner explained that after his refusal to pay the builder £3,500 (Rs 3,10,000), the tradesman left the building in its current state.

The scaffolding was then retrieved by the scaffolding company.

The homeowner tried contacting the police over the issue but was told that it was a dispute and not a criminal case. The owner is still on the holiday and says that it’s difficult to manage things from there.

Meanwhile, neighbours in the locality are ‘really upset’ about how the dispute has left the area looking, claiming that it has also ruined the pavement around the property.

One of the neighbours said that the renovation work was going on with all the permission, however, some people noticed usual things as the builder started to remove things and demolish the work that had been done.

The homeowner also plans to approach Leicester City Council about the pavement when he returned to Leicester from holiday.

