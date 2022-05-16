UK Burglar Carves Hole in Door to Escape after Stealing Rs 6.5 Lakh Worth Belongings

A family in Bristol, UK, was left stunned after learning that their house had been robbed and the thief made away with valuable belongings worth £7,000 worth (approx. Rs 6.65 lakh). However, while escaping the scene, the miscreant also carved a massive hole in the back door of the house, reported BBC. The incident took place on May 12 when the family’s residence on the Northcote Road in Downend, Bristol was burgled. According to 37-year-old Aaron Barnes, his partner had gone to drop their kids at school and returned 20 minutes later to discover a large hole in the door. Aaron recalled seeing a silver van stopping outside his home before the incident but did not suspect anything odd. He said that his neighbours even heard power tools being used but assumed it to be some work being carried out in a nearby house.

The thief managed to flee with approx. Rs 6.65 lakh worth of belongings that included jewelry and cash. But, Barne’s wife was heartbroken because the stolen items also had some priceless things like their son’s first tooth.

“My wife doesn’t want to leave the house unattended anymore,” said Barnes. He shared that their son was in the hospital for three months after he was born. So, they stored his wrist band and the wires he was attached to at the hospital. The parents also kept their son’s first tooth, his first bit of hair, and a pendant that had his footprint on it. Barnes said that the burglar took things that he will never be able to get back.

“I’m just disgusted really. For someone to come into someone else’s house, it is just disgusting,” said a disheartened Barnes.

The police had arrived at the scene and had “secured and searched the property” after Barne’s wife reported the matter. According to a spokesperson form Avon and Somerset Police, further investigation is under progress and the police is looking for clues or CCTV footage to zero in on the accused.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.