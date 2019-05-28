English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Charity Launches Campaign to Change Public's Negative Perception of Moths
A survey of more than 2,000 people revealed that 64% of people associated moths with eating clothes and 33% with being pests.
Image credit: AFP
A wildlife charity in the United Kingdom has launched an image makeover campaign for moths after finding majority of people surveyed in a poll thought negatively of the weeny creatures.
The survey of more than 2,000 people revealed that 64% of people associated moths with eating clothes and 33% with being pests, Daily Mail reported.
The poll found that 17% of people thought moths to be ugly while 12% believed they were scary. “But only two common species out of 2,500 in the UK regularly munch on woolen garments. Instead, they are important pollinators,” according to Daily Mail.
‘Moths Matter’ will highlight unusual species, such as the puss moth, which can shoot acid from its chest, and the Mother Shipton, whose wings resemble the face of a witch. The campaign will also focus on how moths are a key food source for many other species, and how they play an important role as pollinators of wildflowers and garden plants.
Scientist Dr Phil Sterling said he was not surprised by the survey results. “People may think of a few times a large moth has startled them and then write them off as annoying or unnecessary; that is wholly unfair,” he was quoted as saying.
“Each of the 2,500 species tells a different story about the natural world of moths around us. Most of them get on with their lives at night and we don’t see them, but they are important to us, they pollinate many plants and they tell us about how the world is changing around us.”
