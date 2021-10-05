UK Chef Creates Seafood Butter Worth Rs 10k, Voted as ‘Finest Variety’ in the World

There is no debate that butter makes any food, utterly buttery delicious. From the western-inspired sandwiches to desi Indian parathas, butter enhances the flavour of any food it is added too. In India, people use layman terms such as white and yellow butter. Either of the two or even both are absolute must-haves in Indian households. With changing times, new forms and flavours of butter have also been developed. Though the original never loses its taste, food lovers don’t step back from experimenting with their taste buds. Chefs across the globe came up with different flavours, like the spice butter, sugar-free butter, garlic butter, sweet butter, and the list goes on.

But can you imagine a butter made of seafood? A UK chef has now created a butter that goes by the name ‘Ridiculous No55 Lobster and Crab Butter.’ As the name suggests, the butter is flavoured with UK lobster, Devon crab, caviar, lemon and fennel. This exquisite butter costs £100 (Rs 10,142). This is not it, Metro UK reported that the butter has been voted as one of the finest foods in the world at Great Taste Awards2021. The delicious spread received three stars at the event.

It was learned that the butter was produced by Sublime Butter, which is a family-run business based in Richmond, London. Calling The Great Taste Awards, the Oscars of food, company founder Chris Mair said that they are heading for the Gold Fork Awards, which is slated to take place in a couple of weeks. “It’s ridiculous by name and by nature because we didn’t spare any expense on the ingredients. It’s like our very own Willy Wonka range,” she added.

One of the judges told the news portal that this butter is good only when a person can eat spoonfuls of it without any bread or biscuits to go alongside. Terming it an “exciting, innovative product," he stated that the butter was whipped perfectly to give a wonderful mouthfeel.

If you are a seafood lover, this butter is a must-try for you.

