UK Chocolatier Creates Giant 'Choco-copter' to Raise Funds for Air Ambulance Workers

A UK-based chocolatier has created a helicopter made entirely out of chocolate in order to support the air ambulance workers in Folkingham area of England. Chocolatier Jan Hansen made the tasty treat on a 7-feet tall Easter eggshell and it took him two days to create the entire thing. The entire chocolaty chopper might not be able to fly, but weighs a good 120 kgs. Hansen, based in Folkingham, Lincolnshire owns a candy shop in Lincolnshire since 1986. He hopes his efforts will help to raise funds for the local air ambulance charity Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. He has earlier also used his culinary skills to raise funds for other causes, the BBC reported.

The chocolate chopper measures over 7-feet in height and 9-feet in length. Photos and videos of Hansen standing with his delicious creations have been going viral on the internet. “We all see the helicopter in our skies from time to time and are thankful they are there for us," he was quoted as saying.

This inspired him to create the chocolate helicopter, putting his skills to use for a good cause and helping out the air ambulance workers.

Hansen used a bespoke metal frame to hold the chocolate in place while giving shape to the piece, also admitting that it was ‘a bigger challenge than I thought.’

Hansen’s chocolate creation will be kept at the back of his shop in an air-conditioned area to keep the chocolate from melting. Reports say that Air Ambulance made over 1,000 calls last year. and they also do not receive any direct government funding and rely on charitable giving to work.

With the Easter weekend just gone by, chocolate makers, including Hershey and Mondelez have relied on social media platforms like Pinterest to look for clues on which products might sell best during the pandemic.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here