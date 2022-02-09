UK Clothing Brand Launches Virtual Model But Customers Find Her 'Unsettling'

With the perpetual advancement of technology, many firms are upping the ante by upgrading to more innovative ways of attracting their customers. However, not all of these get a nod from the general public. When UK-based fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing unveiled their first virtual model, they probably did not realise that it would not be met with equal enthusiasm by their customers. Pretty Little Thing managed to unsettle people by releasing a virtual model a few days back, a faux fashionista that is intended to entice shoppers into the virtual world. Pretty Little Thing went down this way to join the ever-expanding metaverse, which is an online platform centred on social connection. According to a report by The Mirror, the model is designed to evolve over time and will be able to display “a wide spectrum of emotions," making her as real and relatable to customers as possible.

The fashion retailer shared images of the virtual model on their social media handle.

The model is unnamed as of yet and the post asked users to suggest a suitable name for her. However, followers were not able to understand why the retailer simply did not hire a real living model for their endeavour. There were also worries about job prospects of real models if this technology took over. There were many comments asking Pretty Little Things to give real models a chance instead. Many users found the model creepy and even ‘terrifying’ in view of the uncannily realistic look of the virtual model. Others were of the opinion that clothes, when appearing on a virtual model does not give an accurate idea of how they would look around a real body.

In one widely liked comment, a disapproving fan wrote: “No because I need to know how it’s going to look on me in real life. Not in anime."

“The introduction of our first virtual model marks PLT's first step into the metaverse," a Pretty Little Thing spokesman stated in a statement to The Mirror. “We recognize that our Gen-Z customers are fascinated by the virtual world, but this is not intended to replace our current models, which can be found across our website”, he said, confirming that human models would still be used across their e-comm platform.

