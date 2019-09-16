Take the pledge to vote

UK Clothing Brand Trolled for Trying to Sell Indian-Style Kurta as 'Vintage Boho Dress'

'Let me add this to my cultural appropriation thread,' a Twitter user wrote as images of the 'kameez' without 'salwar' went viral.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 9:48 AM IST
UK Clothing Brand Trolled for Trying to Sell Indian-Style Kurta as 'Vintage Boho Dress'
Image credit: Twitter
A British clothing brand has been facing flak and criticism online for selling "vintage, boho dresses". The 'dresses' by the clothing brand look very much similar to the traditional Kurtis or Kameez with their side-slits and traditional motifs, minus salwar.

A Twitter user named Diya spotted it and shared screenshots of the 'dresses' in question. She wrote, "Vintage boho dress????? girl u got on a kameez with no salwar." Her Tweet became viral on social media in no time, collecting over 14,500 likes and nearly 7,000 retweets. The screenshots shared showed models wearing dresses/Kurtis priced between 20 to 36 pounds (approximately Rs 1,775 to Rs 3,190)

The images were from a vintage and retro clothing website based out in Purfleet, a town in England.

After Diya posted pictures of the 'dresses' on her Twitter, people couldn't stop laughing with a few a few furious with them.

A Twitter user wrote, "Lemme add this to my cultural appropriation thread," while another posted, "It looks so...off...without the pants. Like that dream where you get to school & realize you left home in your underwear lol. (sic)"

Here’s how others reacted:

According to Metro, the website, Thrifted.com, pulled down the garments after the backlash. A spokesperson told Metro, “Thrifted.com purchased a bulk mix of vintage/secondhand dresses from a supplier who had labelled them as "boho". They were then listed on the website under this name." It was later brought to the customer service team's attention that not all of the secondhand dresses were, in fact, boho dresses.

"Some were, in fact, south Asian salwar kameezes. All of these items were then removed from our website. We apologise for any offence caused. We are updating our stock checking system as a result," the spokesperson said.

