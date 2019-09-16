UK Clothing Brand Trolled for Trying to Sell Indian-Style Kurta as 'Vintage Boho Dress'

A British clothing brand has been facing flak and criticism online for selling "vintage, boho dresses". The 'dresses' by the clothing brand look very much similar to the traditional Kurtis or Kameez with their side-slits and traditional motifs, minus salwar.

A Twitter user named Diya spotted it and shared screenshots of the 'dresses' in question. She wrote, "Vintage boho dress????? girl u got on a kameez with no salwar." Her Tweet became viral on social media in no time, collecting over 14,500 likes and nearly 7,000 retweets. The screenshots shared showed models wearing dresses/Kurtis priced between 20 to 36 pounds (approximately Rs 1,775 to Rs 3,190)

vintage boho dress????? girl u got on a damn kameez with no salwar...... pic.twitter.com/9qJBWfPCMd — diya (@dxya_d) September 7, 2019

The images were from a vintage and retro clothing website based out in Purfleet, a town in England.

After Diya posted pictures of the 'dresses' on her Twitter, people couldn't stop laughing with a few a few furious with them.

A Twitter user wrote, "Lemme add this to my cultural appropriation thread," while another posted, "It looks so...off...without the pants. Like that dream where you get to school & realize you left home in your underwear lol. (sic)"

Here’s how others reacted:

It seems consignment of Salwars/ churidaars was lost in transit! — Y_a_s_h_a_s_v_i (@Ya_2317) September 10, 2019

Really concerned what happened to the salwars or pyajamis of these kurtas. Or are they sold separately as vintage boho chic colourful indie oriental exotic pants? — Neha (@_Neha_G) September 10, 2019

Not to mention the fact that hey're selling an incomplete outfit for 36 whopping dollars — sopeNoona (@sope_noona) September 10, 2019

wait this is genius I’m gonna start selling my used kameezes as $200 vintage boho dresses — Abby Govindan (@abbygov) September 10, 2019

There's a well established term for this, it's called cultural appropriation. — ConsciousSara-h (@conscioussarah) September 10, 2019

imagine me going to a desi wedding wearing this and all my chachi masi gonna combust — ruru (@listenbts) September 10, 2019

the "ahai's" of indian auntys being heard from all over the world. — BTS AU (@BTSau_writer) September 10, 2019

Lemme add this to my cultural appropriation thread — Memeaholics (@sssketches1) September 9, 2019

Looool the whites discovered the shalwar kameez — Thousands just like you (@sqxrva) September 9, 2019

According to Metro, the website, Thrifted.com, pulled down the garments after the backlash. A spokesperson told Metro, “Thrifted.com purchased a bulk mix of vintage/secondhand dresses from a supplier who had labelled them as "boho". They were then listed on the website under this name." It was later brought to the customer service team's attention that not all of the secondhand dresses were, in fact, boho dresses.

"Some were, in fact, south Asian salwar kameezes. All of these items were then removed from our website. We apologise for any offence caused. We are updating our stock checking system as a result," the spokesperson said.

