UK Company Comes up with Special Bus Routes for Dogs to Encourage Pet Owners to Travel
The idea is to encourage more dog owners to explore Kent, known as ‘the Garden of England’ for it coastline views and White Cliffs of Dover.
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters
A transport company in the United Kingdom has come up with special bus routes so that dogs can soak in the serene beauty of the English countryside alongside their owners.
The pet-friendly service is being offered in Kent by Austin Blackburn’s Go-coach, Metro UK reports.
The idea is to encourage more dog owners to explore Kent, known as ‘the Garden of England’ for it coastline views and White Cliffs of Dover, Blackburn said.
“The route will pass through amazing countryside and attractions – all perfect places for dog walks that beat boring walks around the block. Dogs chill people out, make people happy and get strangers talking. ‘Having a bus route for them is just common sense,” he was quoted as saying.
A self-confessed dog lover, Blackburn said many pet owners didn’t realize that they can take their canine friends on the bus for free.
Blackburn, who has three dogs, said his beagle Primrose loved going on bus rides with him.
“When I was catching the bus with Primrose, I got to know people on the bus by name. In fact one of the ladies popped in to the office the other day, where we sometimes have all three of my dogs, with a present for Primrose because she remembered it was her birthday. That says it all really, doesn’t it?” he told Kent Live.
He expressed hope that the free ‘doggie tickets’ accompanied by treats and litter bags will inspire people to journey across Kent with their dogs as the services start running around Sevenoaks, Tunbridge Wells and Tonbridge next month.
While dog-friendly cafes have become popular across the UK in recent years, the Go-coach service will be the country’s first bus route devised purely for dogs.
