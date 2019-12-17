UK Company Lets Hungover Employees Take 'Work From Home' to Increase Efficiency

With a view to promoting work efficiency of employees, a UK-based digital marketing company has introduced ‘work from home’ facility if they’re feeling hung-over after partying too hard.

The company, Audit Lab, is headquartered in Bolton, United Kingdom.

Claire Crompton, co-founder and director of Audit Lab, said that her employees can have a hangover day in advance if they’ve got a plan of a big night out, BBC reported.

She said usually employees make an excuse from coming to work after partying late at night. She expressed confidence, stating that her effort will attract young and energetic workforce away from major cities.

The hangover policy has allowed staff to handle clients better when entertaining them out-of-hours, Ellie Entwistle, a 19-year-old PR manager at Audit Lab, told CNBC. She added that the employees don’t have to now face the pressure to leave early thinking about going to work next day.

A research, conducted by the UK-based Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, has found that 84 percent workplace social events involve alcohol. The report quoted 40 per cent managers as saying that alcohol at the workplace could cause problems.

BBC reported that around 40 per cent of businesses in UK are exploring a Christmas event where alcohol will be freely available and paid for by the company, while 39 per cent say alcohol will be available to buy with no limit.

