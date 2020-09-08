BUZZ

2-MIN READ

UK Company Makes World's Largest Puffcorn Half the Size of a Cricket Pitch, Sets New Record

“Wotsits Giants” created the longest popcorn in the world at 10.66 meters. Credits: Twitter

UK potato chip company set a world record as they made the longest puffcorn in the world at 10.66m which earned them a place in the Guinness World Records.

A British crisp company has made the father of all snacks — a 10.66-meter long puffcorn. For reference, imagine the length of a cricket pitch. The puffcorn is almost half its size!

The company Walkers Crisps, which makes many varieties of snacks, made the world’s longest puffcorn and was awarded the Guinness World Record for the same.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the official handle of the Guinness World Records (GWR) posted a video of the making of the giant puffcorn with the caption, “Congratulations to Wotsits Giants (@Walkerss_crisps) who have created the longest puffcorn! Measuring 10.66 meters in length, Wot do you think of this tasty snack?”

The tweet had the hashtag #WorldRecordWotsit. Wotsit is the brand name of the cheesy puffcorn produced by the company Walkers Crisps.

Reacting to the astonishing feat, MTV UK commented, “I am speechless,” to which GWR replied, “You and us alike.”

Food lovers on Twitter also reacted enthusiastically to the video. One user, commenting on the video of the huge puffcorn, wrote, “Mankind has peaked....”

The company Walkers Crisps also posted a video on their Twitter timeline announcing this achievement.

The caption read, “WE’RE RECORD BREAKERS! Say hello to the World’s Longest Wotsit - over 10 meters in length #WorldRecordWotsit”

The video shows the length of the puffcorn and the certificate given by Guinness World Records. It ends with the punchline, ‘Size matters (when it comes to snacks)’

On this post too, fans of Walkers Crisps expressed their appreciation for this accomplishment.

One user also said that he has tried doing something similar to Walkers Crisps’ Wotsits almost 15 years ago. He tweeted, “Terrible pic from 15y ago but if you lick the end of two Wotsits & push them together they fuse becoming one larger Wotsit. The picture shows a whole bag of Wotsits I made into a tasteful sculpture.”

Taking a dig at Walkers Crisps, he added, “By arming Twitter with this knowledge I don't expect your record to last long!”

Walkers Crisps sportingly replied and said, “It has to be one single Wotsit, but nice try!”

