UK Company Makes World's Largest Puffcorn Half the Size of a Cricket Pitch, Sets New Record

A British crisp company has made the father of all snacks — a 10.66-meter long puffcorn. For reference, imagine the length of a cricket pitch. The puffcorn is almost half its size!

The company Walkers Crisps, which makes many varieties of snacks, made the world’s longest puffcorn and was awarded the Guinness World Record for the same.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the official handle of the Guinness World Records (GWR) posted a video of the making of the giant puffcorn with the caption, “Congratulations to Wotsits Giants (@Walkerss_crisps) who have created the longest puffcorn! Measuring 10.66 meters in length, Wot do you think of this tasty snack?”

The tweet had the hashtag #WorldRecordWotsit. Wotsit is the brand name of the cheesy puffcorn produced by the company Walkers Crisps.

Congratulations to Wotsits Giants (@walkers_crisps) who have created the longest puffcorn! Measuring 10.66 metres in length, Wot do you think of this tasty snack? 😋 #WorldRecordWotsit pic.twitter.com/BXmPAuuNXT — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) September 3, 2020

Reacting to the astonishing feat, MTV UK commented, “I am speechless,” to which GWR replied, “You and us alike.”

i am speechless — MTV UK (@MTVUK) September 3, 2020

Food lovers on Twitter also reacted enthusiastically to the video. One user, commenting on the video of the huge puffcorn, wrote, “Mankind has peaked....”

Mankind has peaked.... — Sam Horne (@enrohmas74) September 3, 2020

The company Walkers Crisps also posted a video on their Twitter timeline announcing this achievement.

The caption read, “WE’RE RECORD BREAKERS! Say hello to the World’s Longest Wotsit - over 10 meters in length #WorldRecordWotsit”

The video shows the length of the puffcorn and the certificate given by Guinness World Records. It ends with the punchline, ‘Size matters (when it comes to snacks)’

WE’RE RECORD BREAKERS! 🏆Say hello to the World’s Longest Wotsit - over 10 metres in length 📏😲 #WorldRecordWotsit pic.twitter.com/QP8qMuyPBK — Walkers Crisps (@walkers_crisps) September 1, 2020

On this post too, fans of Walkers Crisps expressed their appreciation for this accomplishment.

One user also said that he has tried doing something similar to Walkers Crisps’ Wotsits almost 15 years ago. He tweeted, “Terrible pic from 15y ago but if you lick the end of two Wotsits & push them together they fuse becoming one larger Wotsit. The picture shows a whole bag of Wotsits I made into a tasteful sculpture.”

Taking a dig at Walkers Crisps, he added, “By arming Twitter with this knowledge I don't expect your record to last long!”

Terrible pic from 15y ago but if you lick the end of two Wotsits & push them together they fuse becoming one larger Wotsit. The picture shows a whole bag of Wotsits I made in to a tasteful sculpture. By arming Twitter with this knowledge I don't expect your record to last long! pic.twitter.com/zGpIUkahd9 — Daniel Lucy-Lloyd (@bobofgold) September 3, 2020

Walkers Crisps sportingly replied and said, “It has to be one single Wotsit, but nice try!”