UK Cops Apologise to Women Who Were Fined for Driving 5 Miles to Take a Walk, Revoke Penalty

England’s Derbyshire Police had fined two women for £200 each because they drove for five miles to go for a walk at the Foremark Reservoir. The police had argued that driving five miles to go for a walk was not in the spirit of the Covid-19 lockdown.

However, after facing backlash for their decision, Derbyshire Police has not only revoked the fine but have also issued an apology to the two 27-year-old women for “any concern caused,” reported BBC.

The two friends named Jessica Allen and Eliza Moore arrived at the reservoir for a walk but were questioned by the police who also said that their walk can be called a picnic because Jessica and Eliza were carrying two hot cups of tea.

The fine of £200 each was imposed on the two women, but then a change in the new national guidance for police has made them cancel the fine imposed. Jessica and Eliza have released a statement about the incident together, sharing that they both received calls from the Derbyshire Police who informed them that their fines have been rescinded and the two have also received apology on behalf of the constabulary.

Guidance by the National Police Chiefs' Council has clarified that the Covid regulations do not restrict the distance travelled to do exercises.

Previously, speaking about the incident to Daily Mail, Jessica had said that the two women thought they were being arrested as the police said that they have the right to remain silent.

The police officers were also saying to the two friends that they had broken Covid laws. The two ladies travelled to the reservoir in separate cars as they thought that would be a more sensible thing to do, however, they were still fined by the police.

Speaking about the incident, Jessica said they chose to travel to the reservoir because the area is not crowded, unlike her local area.

According to Jessica, when the friends were arriving at the reservoir, there were many police officers. “We thought there must have been a murder or something,” she said. At one point, Jessica even asked herself if she was going to go to prison for a walk.

Confronting the police officers was a stressful incident for the duo. Eliza said that they were not expecting to be approached by cops who would tell them that they were doing something wrong. She added that it seemed unfair that they could be fined for something so vague.

While Jessica works as a beautician, Eliza is part of the cabin crew with British Airways.