UK Cops Release Mugshots of Drug Dealers, Netizens Fawn Over Criminal's 'Good Looks'

According to social media, a British man detained in connection with an Albanian-led narcotics ring may have a booming modelling career. Derbyshire Police issued a news statement on a recent drug raid in the area on Thursday, but most Twitter users have been more concerned with the ‘good looks’ of one of the criminals than with the crime itself.

The mugshot of Stephen Perry, 29, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sell cannabis and was sentenced to three years in jail, drew a lot of attention on the internet. Here’s the tweet to help you comprehend what’s going on. In the first row, Stephen Perry is the third person.

Albanian led drugs gang jailed after web of cannabis grows busted in raids across the UK: https://t.co/oWlkFMpqlj pic.twitter.com/B96zejeW3E— Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) August 19, 2021

“An Albanian-led narcotics gang has been imprisoned after its network of cannabis grows were discovered in operations throughout the nation," Derbyshire Police stated in the tweet.

The tweet soon went viral, with people adding their own remarks, such as asking how to get visitors to permit so they could see the 29-year-old and using the hashtag #FreeStephenPerry.

“Stephen Perry…….. oh my days hahaha," one Twitter user said.

Others indicated their want to write to Perry or perhaps pay him a visit in prison, with one stating: “Please let me know how I may get Stephen a visitor’s permission. I’m looking for a companion."

How do I go about gaining a visitors permit for Stephen please? Asking for a friend.— Chlo (@chlostevens9) August 21, 2021

“Perhaps the ‘write a letter to a prisoner’ thing is worth a shot," one joked.

I can personally vouch for Stephen Perry’s innocence. pic.twitter.com/LpNSwXtBXt— No Thanks (@vge100) August 23, 2021

Stephen what do you need?? I’ll put money on your books 😂😂— lizonthebox (@LizontheBox) August 21, 2021

We need to get Stephen Perry his freedom 😂😂😂— Bottom Bear Alt Account (@LifeO817) August 24, 2021

If Stephen needs anything at all, at all, tell him to hmu xoxo— إسراء (@Isra_Gabal) August 22, 2021

Despite the fact that the remarks are rather amusing, we should all remember that crime is not a funny thing.

According to the police statement, Perry conspired with Egi Tafa, an Albanian gang boss, to cultivate “hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of cannabis." This harvest was then sold to consumers in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, and Staffordshire via dealers across the Midlands.

Last year, Perry and his gang were apprehended after a series of coordinated operations in Doncaster, King’s Lynn, Mansfield, Nottingham, Birmingham, and Sandiacre. The cannabis seized by the officers was believed to be worth more than £500,000 on the street.

