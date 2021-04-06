UK Cops Rescue Sheep from Boot of Car They Pulled Over for Jumping a Red Light

A car in Loughborough drew the attention of police towards it after it ran through a red light on Friday. The vehicle that was asked by the cops to pull over had a sheep in the boot of the car. The Leicestershire Police and Rutland Crime team in a Facebook post explained how they rescued the ewe discovered in the back of a blue Peugeot at 20:50 BST. The post informed that the driver of the vehicle obeyed the police officers who were surprised to find the unexpected passenger in the boot.

According to the Facebook post, the shocked police officers are investigating the matter after they found the sheep in the rear of the vehicle. The animal was safely recovered and was confirmed to be in good health. The driver of the car claimed the sheep was legitimately purchased. No arrests have been made but as the car had no MOT or insurance, it was seized.

On Facebook, Leicestershire and Rutland Rural Crime team said that an investigation is now underway to discover what the animal was doing in the car. The two people including a passenger would be further interrogated by the officers. Recognising the “emotive subject" of the probe, Leicestershire Police said it would also speak to DEFRA, the Department of Environment, Food and Rural affairs about the case to try and properly identify the sheep’s owner.

Police said that enquiries will be set up to locate the owner. Until then, the suspects will not be charged with any offence. According to the police, until the owner is identified, they cannot arrest the onboard passengers despite a lot of comments they received suggesting to do so.

The post further confirmed that cops will address things with updates as the investigation unfolds. To prove ownership, one has to provide relevant numbers. The post clarified that “Livestock theft isn’t currently as big a problem as is being made out in some comments. Leicestershire Police doesn’t currently receive a disproportionate amount of reports about it.”

An update on the Charnwood Police official Twitter reads, “Ewe wouldn’t believe what some drivers think they can get away with. Back seat passenger remained tight-lipped due to a language barr-ier (sic.)”

Ewe wouldn't believe what some drivers think they can get away with. Vehicle seized after running a red light due to having no insurance and no MOT. Back seat passenger remained tight lipped due to a language barr-ier. PC Katie & PC Will pic.twitter.com/XX3wzhZX0b— Charnwood Police (@CharnwoodPolice) April 2, 2021

Police pleaded via the online post that the real sheep owners check if the animal belongs to them.