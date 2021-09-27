UK Couple Built ‘Jungle Gym’ For Cats, But it Seems Authorities Won't Allow it

A couple from Blackpool, UK, is so much in love with cats that they went as far as to build a jungle gym for them. And now, they are afraid that authorities will demolish it after orders.

The couple — Lorraine and Adrian Marshall — spent around 1,500 pounds (over Rs 1.5 lakh) to build a big jungle gym in an area of about 8 feet for their cats. However, they did not take permission before building the gym, which means their beloved sanctuary for their feline pets is now under threat.

According to The Mirror, the Marshalls received a visit from The Planning Enforcement Officer, who told them that he had been receiving complaints from the locals regarding this. This left 42-year-old Lorraine heartbroken since they had built the gym for their cats to enjoy a safe space since many of their previous cats had died due to collisions with cars when they ventured out on the road. “We raised Phoebe from a kitten, and we had only just started letting her out. Five minutes later, the man over the road was knocking on our door, and she had been killed outright. There was blood everywhere,” said Loraine.

The jungle gym has a lot of structures for the cats to play in. A small space has been created by securing it with chicken coop wires. The couple has 10 cats who frolic away happily without any fear. Adrian, 60, says that he got the idea of making a cat gym from the movie Jungle Jim. But after being notified by the authorities, the husband and wife together have started getting people to sign online petitions so that their little world can be saved.

“I think it’s a very unfair situation. We’re not harming anybody. This house is bought and paid for, and I have lived here since 1994. I have owned two Post Offices in Blackpool. I’ve served the community for 30 years,” said Adrian.

