UK Couple Fake Engagement to Get Complimentary Dessert, Room Upgrade at The Shard

One young couple recently ‘faked their engagement’ in order to get a complimentary dessert and a hotel upgrade at the Shard, all thanks to the woman’s mother’s engagement ring. Rhian Smith claims she borrowed her mother’s ring while dining and staying with her boyfriend Harry Collins at the luxury London restaurant and hotel on December 3. The Liverpool couple dressed up in elegant black attire for their ‘special’ night, with Rhian sharing photos of them enjoying their successful convention.

Around this time of year, superior rooms in the opulent hotel start at £795 ($1,050) and go up to £1,045 ($1,380) for city views. As a result, when the adolescent blogged about their achievement in getting the free course and upgrade, netizens were impressed, with some even promising to attempt it themselves.

In a tweet, Rhian said: “Borrowing me mums engagement ring to get a hotel room upgrade and a free [dessert] in the shard tonight. We just got engaaaaaged can we have a bigger room pls."

The tweet gained thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets in a short period of time and left social media polarised. While many users were delighted by the couple’s antics, many people, on the other hand, were less impressed and branded the attempt as cheap. The next morning, Rhian shared an update with the caption ‘bag secured,’ along with a photo of Harry clutching his ‘fiancee’s’ hand, to celebrate their success in acquiring the freebies they’d hoped for. She also shared a close-up of their complimentary desserts, which were served on plates with the words “Congratulations" inscribed in chocolate and her engagement ring visible on her finger.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.