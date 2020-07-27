UK Couple Names Their Baby Lucifer After Brief Tussle With Authorities who Said it Has Negative Effect

A couple ran into hurdle after they officially wanted to name their son 'Lucifer', but the registrar reportedly told them he "wouldn't succeed in life" if they chose it.

The couple, Dan and Mandy Sheldon, went to register last week with their four-month-old son when the council office reopened after lockdown, The Mirror reported. The couple had been excited about their kid's name, Lucifer Sheldon. But the registrar's reaction dampened their mood as he looked at them in "utter disgust".

The registrar allegedly asked the couple to not use the name which is used for the devil and it would be a hindrance for the child in future. "She told us he would never be able to get a job, and that teachers wouldn't want to teach him," Dan was quoted as saying.

The couple tried to tell her that they were not religious people and that Lucifer meant 'light-bringer' and 'morning' in Greek. But she seemed to be unrelenting and told them that they could use the name Lucifer at home, but should choose a different name for registration.

The couple, who just wanted the name because it was 'unique and nice', was asked to step outside as the registrar wanted to check if the name could be used. It was eventually approved, Dan said.

Dan has filed a complaint against for the treatment meted out to them.

"Our registrar felt it was her duty to ensure the couple were aware the name Lucifer had negative connotations and that their son may encounter issues with the name through his life due to its associations,"Derbyshire County Council spokesperson was quoted as saying.