UK Couple Receives Letter From Council About Their Rabbit's 'Excessive Barking'

A Lincolnshire-based couple received a threatening letter from the council. This happened after the council mistook their rabbit for a very loud dog. Martin and Yvonne Vickers received a letter from East Lindsey District Council complaining about how noisy their pet is. The council mentioned that the pet was causing trouble. It was also posing a threat to the safety of horse riders because of the ‘excessive barking.’ The couple was further threatened by being slapped with an anti-social behaviour order if they were unable to control their pet.

“I am writing to advise you that I have received a complaint regarding the behaviour of your dog. I understand your dog barks quite excessively whilst in the garden, especially when horse riders go by your fence. This is obviously a concern as this could cause a horse to bolt and possibly throw its rider," wrote Environmental Protection Officer Sue Pailing.

The couple, however, has no idea as to why the council mistook their rabbit for a dog.

The seven-year-old rabbit, Joey, was taken by the couple after a previous neighbour was unable to care for him. Martin, who is a shop owner said that the only noise Joey makes is scratching. This is when he wants to come out of his enclosure so that he can have a run indoors.

He further clarified that the rabbit does not go outside as he could get caught by a fox.

After they received the letter, the couple made it a point to explain to the council that they only got a white rabbit who is not aggressive at all. While speaking to the council member, they had a good laugh about the mix-up, explained Yvonne.

In an unrelated incident, Sarah Holling, from Derby, England, who owns a six-month-old bunny named Binx learned the hard way how rabbits are good chewers. In 2021, Binx, the rabbit, went on a biting spree that cost Holling more than £2000, or roughly Rs 2 lakh. One day, the 35-year-old, who is an air hostess by profession, forgot to lock Binx in the cage. She later found that her pet bunny had almost destroyed her expensive designer gear. The items that Binx chewed included Kurt Geiger trainers, Alexander McQueen Shoes, and Louis Vuitton handbags. The total worth of the wearable amounted to almost Rs 2 lakh.

