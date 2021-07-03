UK Couple Ties Knot Next to 6-month-old Hospitalized Daughter

In a heart-warming incident, a couple from England tied knot next to their daughter’s hospital bed making her their bridesmaid. Karim and Louise Rezaie, from Torquay in Devon, decided to celebrate their big day right next to their six-month old daughter Layla, who has CHARGE syndrome, a genetic mutation that affects her vision, heart, eating and hearing. The birth defect left Layla with multiple life-threatening complications and she getting treatment at the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children where the small wedding ceremony took place on May 21. The couple got engaged last year while Louise was pregnant and wanted Layla to the bridesmaid at their wedding. The children’s hospital congratulated the couple on their official Instagram page and shared the heart-touching story with wedding ceremony’s pictures. The parents wanted to get married now as Layla future is uncertain, so the ceremony took place in Activity Centre at the hospital and Layla, dressed as a bridesmaid, was safely pushed down the aisle by nurses in her hospital bed.

Layla was born on Christmas last year at Torbay Hospital, Devon and admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unite (NICU) IN Derriford, Plymouth just 10 days after she was born. Since March, she has been in Bristol Children’s Hospital with her parents living in family accommodation funded by the hospital’s charity. The couple got married officially in the local registry office and returned to the activity centre to seek blessings from Reverend Tom with Layla next to them. The Centre was transformed into a beautiful wedding venue by the staff and the help of local organisation who donated decorations, flowers and a cake. A ‘Congratulations’ sign was hung on Layla’s bed who seemed cheerful during the ceremony.

Louise, 30, told BBC that Layla seemed really excited as she played with her wand and dress and loved the attention from nurses. Karim, 38, a psychological therapist said that Layla’s presence was the most important thing because they don’t know how long she will live.

As no guests were allowed at the hospital due to coronavirus, the staff took the responsibility of making the couple’s day special with live guitar music, a photographer and a video of friends and family. The couple thanked the staff for their kind efforts and said they will be in their hearts forever.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here