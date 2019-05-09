UK Couple Wants Tutor to Dress as Severus Snape and Teach Harry Potter-Themed Lessons to Child

While the world of Harry Potter and Hogwarts may be that of make-belief, albeit crafted to perfection, a UK couple is seeking to employ a tutor who can make science lessons more engaging for their 11-year-old son. The quirky job vacancy requires a tutor who can use magic to teach the youngster. Incidentally, it asks for tutors who can take on the garb of famed Harry Potter characters like Professor Snape, Professor Sprouts or even Professor Hooch.The couple from the UK, Kate, and John recently shared their requirements for the tutor on Tutor House for their son Toby who is a Happy Potter fan.According to their requirement, the couple is looking for a teacher, well versed in Potterverse, who can create Harry Potter themed lessons so that the child can enjoy his studies.According to the request, the parents want the teacher "to dress as a Harry Potter professor while teaching the themed lessons, for example, they could dress as Professor Snape whilst teaching him chemistry in 'Potions' themed lessons, Professor Sprout whilst teaching biology through 'Herbology', and as Professor hooch whilst teaching him about physics in 'Flying lessons'."The requirement also states that the teacher has to carry props for the classes such as wands and quills and must have at least four years of experience teaching science and deep knowledge of the world of Harry Potter.The request also mentioned, "We want someone who will put 100% effort into the lessons, basically transforming our kitchen into Hogwarts!"While we hope the youngster gets his dream education (much like most of us, who woefully wanted the same growing up), according to Harry Potter official website Pottermore, the week also marks the 21st anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, that saw the wizarding world take up arms against Lord Voldemort and his Death Eaters, ultimately defeating them.