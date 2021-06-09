UK Couple Who Bought House Without Inspection Finds 'Secret' Attic After Moving in

Buying a house is one the biggest moments of a person’s life, so, it’s natural that they would inspect and check everything about the new home before getting the ownership. However, one couple in the UK decided to buy their new house without physically inspecting it. Since they had prior good experience with the real estate broker, they went ahead with the deal after checking pictures of the house and avoided an ‘unnecessary’ physical visit to the property during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, when they finally moved to their new house after two months, they noticed a weird thing about it.

Sharing the story of this weird discovery in a now-viral TikTok video, the woman named Sissy Hankshawsaid that she and her partner discovered a secret room that they were not told about previously. She then displays the front of the house in the video, showing a red-painted wood-clad exterior and points out a part of the attic that’s visible from the outside but had no access from the inside.

Giving a tour of the house, Sissy walks her followers through different rooms in the house and highlights that there was no way to access the mysterious attic. The video finishes off with Sissy entering her walk-in closet that apparently shared a wall with the secret room. She then goes on to point out a wooden panel screwed to the wardrobe that shared a wall with the secret room.

In her second video, Sissy and her partner unscrew this wooden panel to reveal the hidden room that has been separated from the house with a wall and no clear access. The floor of this room was filled with white insulation material, under which there was a finished floor. Sissy also points at the new wirings and the roof suggesting that they have recently done but says that it’s interesting that someone spent money on the floors and the roof without completing the room.

The videos of the tour of Sissy’s secret room have gone viral on TikTok with the first one getting 15.8 million views, followed by 3.7 million views on the second clip.

