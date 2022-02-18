UK Diplomat Posts Photo of Herself as an Indian Bride, Shows Love Knows No Boundaries

The radiant photo of a UK diplomat as an Indian bride is being showed with love by netizens. Rhiannon Harries, deputy trade commissioner in South Asia, posted a photo of her wedding to an Indian. She looks the quintessential north-Indian bride, wearing a red lehenga set with a chunri, and matching traditional jewellery. She is seen sitting pretty, holding the hand of her husband, who is wearing a cream sherwani set with red turban. Rhiannon wrote that when she came to India four years ago, she had no idea that she would find the ‘love of her life’ here.

“When I arrived in #India nearly 4 years ago, I had many hopes & dreams for my time here. But never did I imagine I would be meeting & marrying the love of my life. ❤️ I found such happiness in #IncredibleIndia & so glad it will always be a home. 🇮🇳 #shaadi #livingbridge #pariwar."

Here are a few reactions welcoming the bride to the Indian family:

“Welcome to the family of 1.3 billion people. Wishing you a very very very happy, enjoyable and harmonious married life to both of you."

“Knowing @RhiannonUKGov am sure she will be inviting all the family round for dinner as soon as it is safe."

“You look so beautiful in red dress. Welcome to Indian family… best wishes for your never ending happiness."

“Such a beautiful 📸. Rhiannon you look absolutely radiant! Congratulations to you both and wishing the very best for this new chapter in life."

“U r looking like a fairy in Indian outfit. Best wishes to both of you."

“Congratulations - what an incredible story and photo!"

“Congratulations! You make a gorgeous couple. Stay blessed"

“How wonderful ! So many congrats & you look stunning!"

Rhiannon’s Twitter feed is full of photos and snippets celebrating India’s diversity and culture.

