UK Diver Encounters World’s Biggest Jellyfish; Breathtaking Picture Goes Viral

The sea is known for having lots of secrets. Various creatures, algae and plants inhabit the unknown depths of the sea. The Lion’s Mane jellyfish is known to be the largest jellyfish in the world.

According to The Mirror, 59-year-old Darren Martin from Tyne and Wear spotted the jellyfish when he went swimming in the North Sea. While taking a dip at Brown’s Bay, he saw something huge in the ocean. Being an avid underwater photographer, he immediately positioned his camera at the creature. What he saw left him stunned.

What Darren found was a giant cream-coloured jellyfish. Describing the creature in detail, he said that it possessed unusually long tentacles. “Its appearance was a cream-coloured, dome-shaped top with long tendrils – these look like long bits of thread and string hanging from underneath the dome,” he said. Usually, the colour of a jellyfish is purple, red or orange, but this jellyfish was a mix of orange and cream

Darren immediately captured this magnificent sight on camera. The picture, which also features Darren’s co-diver Chris Hackers, has gone viral on the internet and among the biologist community. Experts say that Lion’s mane Jellyfish can have up to 200 tentacles. Their size is sometimes larger than the blue whale.

According to the University of Gothenburg, its sting hurts a lot, and the pain can last up to two days. Although it does not cause death, cramps and nausea are common among victims.

