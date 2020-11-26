UK Dog Who Took Out Al-Qaeda Gunman Awarded PSDA Dickin Medal for Bravery

Dog’s are considered as man’s loyalest friend. This military dog, however, has proved that if need be dog’s can also protect humans from terrorists. The brave four-year-old military dog named Kuno confronted armed Al-Qaeda insurgents last year during a raid in Afghanistan.

Kuno, who has now retired from the services, is a Belgian Shepherd Malinois. In 2019, brave Kuno tackled an armed terrorist of Al-Qaeda. It is because of his effort that the deadlock was broken and the insurgent was forced to change the course of attack. His efforts ensured that the mission of the forces was successful.

For his bravery, Kuno was awarded the PSDA Dickin Medal - the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was conducted virtually on November 24. Kuno is the 72nd recipient of the award, along with other brave dogs, pigeons, and horses.

United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence was quoted by Yahoo News (https://uk.news.yahoo.com/british-military-dog-lost-paw-163423498.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAGTUK6KC2rzCDT-vpsPEj_EQ8qsSTI_ga1dKmkY6hoCjDe-TQrUJbOrLk2eHoqeZWyU6DNOKDMrCDM4htAuBtKahs5Kdzl56kGTq2YbOLGDkisPR3knEDasL6TbI3cZC44nxjyahvv9NWoKB1svREZv0mvde6FUt71JAY3W3isIq) as saying, “His instinctive courage and determination unlocked the stalemate and undoubtedly saved the lives of multiple coalition soldiers. The operation resulted in the most significant success against Al Qaeda for several years; Kuno was fundamental in this”.

Unfortunately, during the entire operation, the dog suffered several bullet wounds in both his back legs. He was given given life-saving treatment by doctors. In fact, it was so severe that a portion of one of his back legs had to be amputated.

Once he retired from service, he became the first ever United Kingdom military working dog who had gotten prosthetic legs.

John McLoughlin, PSDA Director-General, called Kuno a true hero. He considers Kuno’s actions as crucial in the completion of a vital mission. He also mentioned that it is because of the success of this mission that many lives were saved. Even though the brave dog had got terribly injured he did not miss out on fulfilling his duties as a part of military. Kuno has been a hero.