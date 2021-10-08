UK Drunk Driver Requests Judge Not to Ban Her as She'd 'Have to Use Public Transport'

A wealthy 24-year-old resident of Cheshire, England, made an appeal to the court to not ban her from driving as she does not want to use public transport after she was apprehended by the police for drunk driving. Kay Holcroft, an accounts assistant for a fashion chain, went out with her friend and drank a few glasses of white wine. After the meet, she took a 30-minute train journey that she believed was enough to dissipate the alcohol in her system. Kay had her car parked near the station and thought of driving back to her lavish home in Prestbury. A few kilometers down the journey, she was stopped by the police as she was seen swaying on the road. When the socialite went through a breath analyzer test, she was found 21 points beyond the limit, after which her car was seized, reported Manchester Evening News.

“Police saw the defendant’s BMW 116D Sport being driven in an erratic manner. When stopped, the officers could smell alcohol on her, and her eyes were glazed and red,” said Prosecutor Gareth Hughes. The court ordered a 15-month ban on driving, to which Kay objected that the prohibition would massively impact her. She said that she would have to take public transport for work, which she could not do.

Kay’s request reeked of privilege and was not entertained by the court. Along with confiscating her license for 15 months, she was ordered to pay £320 (roughly Rs.33000) in fines, costs, and surcharges.

“We take the work you do under consideration, but if you have had a drink, you should get a taxi. Go out and have a drink but book a taxi next time. A taxi would have been much cheaper than losing your license for 15 months. We hope you have got the message,” said the judge.

