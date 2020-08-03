UK Electrician Fired for Playing Porn in a Meeting, Claims it Was Video of a Crying Goose

In a bizarre incident, an electrician in the United Kingdom recently lost his job after he interrupted an official meeting at his workplace by accidentally playing a porn clip.

A worker at the Redditch Borough Council in Worcester since the year 2000, David West had been attending a staff meeting along with nearly 100 colleagues when he made the mistake of opening a WhatsApp message without knowing its contents.

The message opened at exactly the point when a woman could be heard making sex noises, leaving West red-faced as he fumbled for the next 30 seconds to tap the video shut.

West was fired from the Council after the incident. But the electrician's defense is what has left many stunned.

In his arguments at an employment tribunal deciding West's future at the organisation, the electrician made the bizarre claim that the video he has opened not a porn clip at all. He claimed that the sound his colleagues had heard was that of a goose 'honking'.

The claims were nevertheless dismissed by the tribunal which in its formal report said, "The claimant says the sounds were those of a goose calling and the message was not of a sexual nature although he says, 'it could potentially have been mistakenly misinterpreted as such".

A similar incident occurred in China when a teacher working at a college in Taiwan's New Taipei City connected his projector to teach a class full of students but accidentally played porn.