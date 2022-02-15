UK Electricity Board Sends Rs 23,49,02,91,00,00,000 Compensation Cheque for Power Cut

Have you ever received a whopping sum as compensation for some complaint that you filed? This UK man had all forces of luck in his favour. A UK energy supplier mistakenly sent a compensation cheque of more than £2 trillion to the man after he was reported to be without electricity for a few days during Storm Arwen. Gareth Hughes hails from Hebden Bridge and was without power only for a few days as Storm Arwen wreaked havoc in the UK. When Hughes registered the complaint, he was expecting some sort of compensation from his energy supplier but was left baffled when they sent him a compensation cheque of 2 trillion pounds.

Posting the picture of the cheque sent by Northern Powergrid on Twitter, Hughes thanked the energy supplier company for the compensation but asked them whether they were 100% sure they can afford the payment. “Before I bank the cheque, however, are you 100% certain you can afford this?,” his tweet read. The snap of the cheque that Hughes shared on Twitter had the figure – £2324252080110.

Thank you for our compensation payment @Northpowergrid for the several days we were without power following #stormarwen Before I bank the cheque however, are you 100% certain you can afford this? #trillionpounds pic.twitter.com/z5MNc2Nxl1— Gareth Hughes (@gh230277) February 12, 2022

“Hi Gareth, thanks for bringing this to our attention. Please DM us your contact details including address and postcode so we can correct this oversight,” the response from Northern Powergrid’s official Twitter handle read.

Hi Gareth, Thanks for bringing this to our attention. Please DM us your contact details including address and postcode so we can correct this oversight. thanks, Phil.— Northern Powergrid (@Northpowergrid) February 12, 2022

Well, it turns out that he was not the only customer who received such cheques from the energy supplier. Several people reacted to Hughes’ tweet stating that they know others who have received such cheques with the exact same value. The incident has ignited a meme fest on Twitter as people are coming up with hilarious suggestions for Hughes.

“Cash it and see what happens,” a user on the microblogging site wrote, while another tweeted, “Quick Gareth, cash it. Or at least, agree to a deal with them where you get to keep 50% of it as a goodwill gesture.”

I think you should cash it just see what happens.— Sarah ☕ (@Syrupie) February 13, 2022

Quick Gareth, cash it. Or at least, agree to a deal with them where you get to keep 50% of it as a goodwill gesture.— Fergal Reilly (@ObsidianDev) February 13, 2022

Bank it. Bank it. Bank it! — Shelts (@SheltsUnited) February 13, 2022

Tell them you are in “isolation” and due to Covid, service is severely disrupted or non existent in most cases, and by the way they should already have this information!— Maggie Forman (@forman_maggie) February 13, 2022

“For his honesty double the compensation,” a third opined.

For his honesty, you should double his compensation!— MitchyHS67 ‍♂️ (@MitchyHS67) February 14, 2022

The Billing department at the Northen Powergrid today pic.twitter.com/NgpMXDjOmM— leila (@LeilaAramesh) February 13, 2022

He owns your company now— Lucy (@Lucy59778807) February 13, 2022

Some Twitter users were disappointed with the response of the power supplier company and urged them to have a sense of humour.

He owns your company now— Lucy (@Lucy59778807) February 13, 2022

What do you think about the compensation amount?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.