UK Electronics Company Creates 44-foot Pyramid With Recycled Washing Machines

Currys PC World, a UK-based electronics company, has built a 44-foot-7-inch tall pyramid with recycled washing machines. This company aims to promote electronic recycling and has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for building the tallest pyramid with trash washing machines. According to the Guinness website, 1,496 recycled washing machines have been piled on top of one another to form a 44-foot pyramid.

The company decided to set this record during the National Recycling Week in September 2021. According to reports, the company said that it aimed to increase awareness about handling and recycling electronic waste. A total of 1496 recycled washing machines have been included in this pyramid. This massive structure is a part of the company’s ‘New Life Not Landfill’ project.

The idea for creating the record was first created by Darren Kenworthy, a store manager at Curry Preston, who had persuaded his employees to agree to the challenge and work to set the record.

According to reports, all the washing machines used in building the pyramid are recycled and fit for reuse. Various studies state that 1.45 million tonnes of electronic waste are generated in the United Kingdom every year.

This unique pyramid built for the record is attracting the public’s attention. The company is seeking to educate people about electronic waste through this project and everything related to its management. The company aims to save the environment from the negative effects of electronic goods by recycling as much e-waste as possible.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.