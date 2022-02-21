UK Entomologist Discovers her Stick Insect is a Gynandromorph. Here's What it Means

Lauren Garfield, a UK Entomologist, had bred a lot of stick insects, but this one was different. A stick insect, named Charlie, shed its skin and there was a surprise for Lauren. She found that Charlie was a Gynandromorph, an organism that has both male and female characteristics.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the green bean insect, Charlie, has been donated by Lauren to the National History Museum in London for scientific research. Charlie is the first reported Gynandromorph in that species, according to experts at the National History Museum. Experts have called Charlie a particularly impressive specimen.

Lauren said that Charlie had originally looked like the other insects she kept and bred at her home in Waldringfield. She realised that Charlie was different from the insects after the creature shed its skin. In her Facebook post, Lauren wrote that she had bred insects for a few years, adding that she accidentally bred a Gynandromorphic green bean stick insect.

Lauren’s son has also been very excited about the discovery. Lauren has taken Charlie to his school to show it to other children. She later got in touch with an insect expert and gave it to the National History museum so it can be further examined by experts. Charlie came as a blessing to Lauren as she got a journal article to write about it.

Paul Brock, the insect expert Lauren got in touch with, said that Lauren’s specimen has a large male brown body on the right-hand side with full-length hind wings. On the left-hand side, Charlie has a female body. Paul said that the female body is comparatively larger than the male one.

Charlie belongs to the Diapherodes Gigantea species. These species are found on three Caribbean islands- St. Vincent, Grenada and St Lucia. They eat the leaves of plants and trees in rainforest areas.

