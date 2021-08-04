UK Family Discovers 'Time Travel' Poem from 1975 on Walls of New House

Shifting in a new house is a fascinating experience as you start a new chapter of your life in the new abode. However, when you move to a preoccupied house, the experience is even more interesting. You not only moved to a house with 4 walls, but you get into a space that’s filled with memory stamps of the people who lived there before you. A family in UK’s Lancashire recently shifted to their new house and while they would have expected to deal with old paint and plumbing problem of this house, they never though they would be hunting down the writer of a 45-year-old note they discovered on one of the walls. The Murphy’s purchased the house earlier in January this year but began the renovation process recently,lancs.live reports.

They decided to replace the existing wallpaper with new ones. During the process, they discovered a cryptic ‘time travel’ poem written at the back of one of the walls in their daughter room. The poem scribbled on the wall read, “I am here, you are there, separated by time alone. What’s it like in the future? Or am I the past? The only answer to that – you are my future; I am your past”. It ended with a mention of the year and was signed off by a certain Eileen Walmsley. “I wish you a good day 1975 Eileen Walmsley.”

The family was intrigued by the unusual events and decided to track down the writer. Since they were new to the area, the Murphy’s had little hope of reaching a conclusion.

However, their mission got a head start after they realized that signing on the wall had the same surname as the previous owner of the house.

Karl Murphy posted the picture of the poem on Facebook and to his surprise, he soon got a call back from a family who recognized the Walmsley name.

A woman named Eileen Palmer told Karl that the poem that his family had discovered was written by her as a teenager.

Eileen who is now aged 62 wrote down this poem for her sister while she was 14 or 15 years old. The remainder of the old memories of her life filled Eileen with emotions and she was left overwhelmed. She said that she used to live with her family in this house during the 1960s and 70s, and the room that is currently being used by the daughter of the Murphy family was shared by Eileen and her sister.

