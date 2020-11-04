UK Family Stunned to Discover Their Bathroom Mirror Belonged to French Queen Marie Antoinette

A family has realized that they have hit a jackpot after finding that a mirror hanging in their bathroom was last used by the Queen of France Marie Antoinette.

This mirror will be sold at an auction in Bristol, reported BBC.

The owner of this mirror had inherited it in 1975 from his grandmother. The deceased lady had received it from a friend. This ancient mirror had a plaque on it that said, "This glass once belonged to Marie Antoinette and was purchased at the sale of Napoleon's effects."

However, as informed by Andy Stowe from East Bristol Auctions, the owner considered that this plaque was for fun and most probably not true. He said, "It was in their family for so long they just didn't notice, and they were brushing their teeth in it, much like Marie Antoinette probably was."

The dimension of this mirror is 50cm x 40cm and it is carved in a walnut frame which has leaves and vines. It is believed to have been on a larger display in a palace of Queen Antoinette. The family continued to use the mirror for the last 40 years and now it is going to be sold at an auction in Bristol. It is expected to make as much as £ 20,000 at the auction.

As per the BBC report, the source of this mirror was proven after it was found in Christie’s auction catalogue of Napoleon III's possessions from 1889 where it was written that it is a toilet glass in an Indian wood frame. It is believed that Napoleon III's wife Eugenie had an interest in the queen and purchased several items that belonged to her.

As per the Daily Mail report, Aiden Khan of the East Bristol Auctions said that the mirror is a tangible link to one of the famous figures of the 18th century.