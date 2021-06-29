UK Father Forced to Sell Car After Son Spends Rs 1.3 lakh on Apple iPhone Games

A seven-year-old in the UK spent $1,800 (Rs 1.3 lakh) in just an hour by playing a mobile game, forcing his dad to sell up the family car. Ashaz Mutasa purchased several expensive top-ups, ranging between £1.99 ($2.70) and £99.99 ($138), while he was playing the game, ‘Dragons: Rise of Berk’. His dad, 41-year-old Muhammad, realised about the expenditure only when he found the 29 email receipts waiting for him.

“Initially, my thought was that I had been scammed. I never thought it would be possible to spend that much money on a kids’ game," Muhammad told LadBible.

Muhammad, who works as a doctor, did not have any idea that the game offered so many in-game purchases that were unlimited in number. Following his complaint to Apple, he received a refund of £207 ($287), however, he had to sell his Toyota Aygo in order to pay off the remainder of the bill.

Muhammad, who lives with his wife Fatima and children Ashaz, Areefa and Aliyah in Colwyn Bay, North Wales said, “I said to customer services, ‘Well done, you’ve ripped me off, you have succeeded in ripping my child off’."

Apple told LadBible that although they take such incidents very seriously, they would advise parents to be more careful while their kids play such games.

This is not an isolated incident of a child spending an astonishing amount from their parent’s purse on a game. Last year, a 17-year-old boy from Punjab secretly spent Rs 16 lakh of his parent’s money on the battle royale mobile game PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUBG).

It was after receiving bank statements that his parents got to know about it and decided to make the boy work at a scooter repair shop to teach him the value of hard-earned money. The father had said that he was hopeless since all the money that he had saved not only for his own healthcare but also for his son’s future was now gone.

