UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak's Photo with Tea Kettle Brews a Row on Twitter

United Kingdom's newly appointed Finance Minister Rishi Sunak stoked controversy after he posted a pic of him holding a kettle and standing next to a jumbo bag of Yorkshire Tea on Twitter.

Indian-origin Sunak is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. “Quick Budget prep break making tea for the team. Nothing like a good Yorkshire brew,” he tweeted.

Quick Budget prep break making tea for the team. Nothing like a good Yorkshire brew. pic.twitter.com/zhoQM9Ksho — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 21, 2020

Sunak’s tweet seems to have not gone down well with some social media users who criticised the new chancellor for “brand promotion”.

Responding to Sunak’s tweet, one user asked if Yorkshire Tea was sponsoring him, adding, “You're a millionaire, you don't need the money. I can't believe that they are using you to endorse their products.”

He also said he would never buy Yorkshire Tea again and companies should not show political bias.

Another user tagged the company and asked if they back the alleged endorsement by Shunak or he may have to stop purchasing the tea.

Totally fake. Does @yorkshiretea back this or I may have to stop buying it. — James White 🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@JamesWh70571676) February 21, 2020

Replying to him, Yorkshire Tea tweeted they have nothing to do with Sunak’s post and people cutting across party lines like their brew.

Nothing to do with us - people of all political stripes like our brew.



Plus there's no way we'd intentionally stick ourselves in a Twitter storm on a Friday afternoon. It's nearly hometime! — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) February 21, 2020

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson picked Sunak for the post of UK's new finance minister earlier this month after Sajid Javid resigned from the post.

The 39-year-old Sunak is going to present his first budget on March 11. Posting a tweet on February 18, he wrote that his first budget will deliver on the promises made to British people.

