UK Firm Gives Employees Rs 74,000 Cash Bonus Each amid Rising Fuel Prices

The soaring fuel prices and rising inflation is breaking the back of consumers in India and elsewhere. But in the UK, a company has set an example by handing out cash bonuses to its staff. Emerys Timber and Builders Merchants, which deals in construction and building materials, announced its decision through a Twitter post. “Due to rising costs of fuel/petrol and electricity/gas. We have decided to pay £750 to EVERY Emerys employee.” the firm wrote. It added that the cash bonus is aimed at helping the employees and mitigating their financial struggles during “an unsettled financial time.”

Due to rising costs of fuel/petrol and electricity/gas, we have decided to pay £750 to EVERY Emerys employee ✅ We hope this goes a long way to help our team during an unsettled financial time Much like a family, Emerys takes care of each other during difficult times! 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/WK3qeooH55 — Emerys Timber and Builders Merchants (@emerysltd) March 28, 2022

The firm stressed that the employees are its family and that it takes care of each other during difficult times. According to a report in Stoke Sentinel, 60 employees would be getting the £750 (Rs 74,000) bonus to combat the rising energy costs. This would cost the company a total of £45,000 (Rs 44 lakh). The firm would be assisting not only the staff that pays bills but also young apprentices who are living with their parents.

Underlining the rapid inflation, Emerys managing director James Hipkins was quoted as saying, “Staff who were putting £60 in their tank to fill up are now putting in £80.” He added that the rise in fuel prices and electricity adds to the woes of people living on normal wages. Hipkins further said that his firm took note of the inflation when they were contemplating giving a raise to the employees. The firm decided to give a better pay hike to the staff and came up with the idea of handing out cash bonuses. “When you look at how things are, I thought it was [a] good idea to give them [a] bit of a boost,” said the director.

Elated about getting the bonus, Lisa Abbotts, who has been working for the firm for five years said that she was stunned to know about the pay outs. She further praised the firm for its generous move, adding that she was grateful to the company.

