UK Fisherman Hauls up Woolly Mammoth Tooth Fossil, Auctions it to Help Ukraine

It was earlier in December that a fisherman attached with the New England Fishmongers, based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, stumbled upon a precious artefact from millennia of years ago. According to a report by National Fishermen, Asher Molyneaux found the 11-inch and three-kilogram weighing fossil which happens to be the tooth of a woolly mammoth. The tooth was discovered when fishermen went to get some fresh scallops. However, scallop drags bring a lot onboard besides scallops, usually rocks. According to the report, it was on December 20, when Molyneaux, captain of the 48-foot scallop boat Finlander II hauled the dredge off Newburyport, Massachusetts, and the fossil caught his eye.

Experts at the University of New Hampshire (UNH), identified the fossil as the tooth of a woolly mammoth which is dated to be 12,000-year-old. UNH geology professor William Clyd told NBC News that the fossil was rare since it was well preserved unlike other similar discoveries made by fishermen in the region. “I always love thinking about the landscape in New England, with mammoths and mastodons walking around, and in terms of geological times, that wasn't that long ago,” Clyd told NBC News.

The mammoth tooth was then kept at vessel owner Tim Rider’s New England Fishmongers fish market in Kittery, Maine. However, considering the fossil is worth a fortune, the New England Fishmongers are auctioning the tooth off and donating all proceeds to the World Central Kitchen, which is serving hot food in Poland to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.

Rider told NBC News, “If it makes several thousand dollars, that's good, it's going to help someone.” The auction will stay open until Sunday. By Friday evening, bidding was up to $7,300 (approx Rs5.5 lakh).

The woolly mammoth has not walked the earth since the end of the last Ice Age. The extinct relatives of modern-day relatives are thought to have perished as the planet grew warmer. The ancient animals are expected to be about the size of African elephants.

