GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

UK Flying Their Flag Half-Mast in India for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Speaks Volumes About the Former PM

The British High Commision in New Delhi flew the Union Jack at half-mast to honour the memory of Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 17, 2018, 4:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UK Flying Their Flag Half-Mast in India for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Speaks Volumes About the Former PM
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Politicians from across parties flew to Delhi, cancelling meetings with foreign diplomats and pre-poll campaigns. Meanwhile, thousands of obituaries are being posted on social media for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 93.

As a mark of respect for Vajpayee, the Indian government announced a state mourning period of seven days starting from August 16 and the Home ministry further promised to fly the national flag at half-mast throughout India and all Indian missions abroad.

However, in a touching tribute and a rare gesture which furthered honoured the memory of the late PM, the British High Commission in New Delhi flew the Union Jack, UK’s national flag, at half-mast. The commission also tweeted that “UK stands with people of India #AtalJiAmarRahen”.



While it is customary for a nation to fly their national flag at half-mast as a sign of mourning, it is deeply moving to see other nations saluting the legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee by following suit as well.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Army, Navy and Air Force Give Ceremonial Salute to Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Watch: Army, Navy and Air Force Give Ceremonial Salute to Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...