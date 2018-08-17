English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UK Flying Their Flag Half-Mast in India for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Speaks Volumes About the Former PM
The British High Commision in New Delhi flew the Union Jack at half-mast to honour the memory of Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
(Image: Twitter)
Politicians from across parties flew to Delhi, cancelling meetings with foreign diplomats and pre-poll campaigns. Meanwhile, thousands of obituaries are being posted on social media for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 93.
As a mark of respect for Vajpayee, the Indian government announced a state mourning period of seven days starting from August 16 and the Home ministry further promised to fly the national flag at half-mast throughout India and all Indian missions abroad.
However, in a touching tribute and a rare gesture which furthered honoured the memory of the late PM, the British High Commission in New Delhi flew the Union Jack, UK’s national flag, at half-mast. The commission also tweeted that “UK stands with people of India #AtalJiAmarRahen”.
While it is customary for a nation to fly their national flag at half-mast as a sign of mourning, it is deeply moving to see other nations saluting the legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee by following suit as well.
Union Flag flies half-mast at the British High Commission in New Delhi as mark of respect to Shri #AtalBehariVajpayee. UK stands with people of India. #AtalJiAmarRahen pic.twitter.com/F3k0xyaSGI
— UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) August 17, 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
