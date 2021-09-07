UK 'Foot-fetish Enthusiast' Spends Rs 20,000 Per Month to Buy Dirty Socks

Many people around the world have bizarre habits and sometimes they leave their fellow humans confused and even disgusted. A businessman, who lives in Hull, United Kingdom, has revealed his strange habit of buying dirty socks. The 33-year-old refers to himself as Mr D and reportedly spends £200 (Rs 20,000) a month to purchase old and dirty socks. He considers himself a “normal guy” and spends hours looking at clips of dirty feet. He thinks that there is “nothing abnormal” in this hobby.

In an interview with Hull Live, the businessman called himself a foot fetish enthusiast and said that he has a “great fetish" for buying and sniffing smelly socks — and admiring filthy feet. He explained how he manages to get shocks.

For “pleasure”, the businessman messages random people online and offers them the opportunity to make money by selling their dirty unwashed, and dirty shocks. Sometimes, he buys socks in bundles from people. He makes payments to those people via PayPal transfer. He spends money to treat himself to a pair of “sexy" dirty socks. He told the portal that he manages to get four or five individual socks for £40.

When asked what he does with shocks, he said, “Usually I just like to smell them, put them in my mouth for a taste. I keep them and go back to them as and when I please.”

The 33-year-old has gone to the next level for his hobby as he pays people to purchase videos of their dirty feet. His target customers included women aged 21 to 38 years old as he thinks that they have “elegant feet".

Mr D purchases a video of feet for £30. But the price depends on the individual he is interacting with. He claimed that he could pay up to £60 or £70 for “special people" or celebrities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here