UK Ghost Hunters Claim They Have Caught a Legendary Ghost on Camera

Lincolnshire’s famous ghost Catherine Bystock, also known as the Metheringham Lass, has reportedly been captured on camera. At least that’s what the Retford Ghost Hunters, a team of paranormal hunters who claim to have captured footage of the apparition, say. According to a report published in Lincolnshire Live, The Retford Ghost Hunters went to a stretch of road near an abandoned RAF Metheringham facility and saw an unsettling presence holding a cigarette at the base. The location is well-known as the residence of Catherine Bystock, also known as the Metheringham Lass throughout the county. Several viewers saw a ghostly person materialise in front of the car during a live video, according to Lincolnshire Live. Rachel Parsons, managing director at the ghost hunters said that although they have travelled the world and got sightings of supernatural presence from other places as well, this sighting was special. She said that their team had already heard about the haunting at the airstrip, so they decided to go check it themselves.

Rachel said they pulled over the car and placed motion sensors all around it. It was freezing outside so they carried out the hunt from inside the car itself. Rachel says she rolled down the window and called out to Catherine to reveal herself. Soon there was a thump on the car and the flashing lights went off, she said. She added that several people sent them screenshots of the live feed which showed an apparition in front of the car, appearing to have a cigarette in her hand. She also said that the screenshots differed which showed that the apparition was not still but in motion.

According to Lincolnshire Live, the Metheringham Lass is quite a famous legend in the country. According to reports, the woman, dressed in an RAF insignia jacket, confronts automobiles as they pass the former airfield, occasionally physically interacting with them. She pleads with the driver to assist her lover, who has been seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident. However, when the driver gets out of the car to assist, she disappears, leaving behind the smell of lavenders. It has been speculated that the reported apparition is of Catherine Bystock, who died at the age of nineteen when her boyfriend crashed his motorcycle after a dance with them both on board.

