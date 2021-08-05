UK Girl Goes Into a ‘Frozen’ State After Having Spiked Drink

There are various types of drinkers in the world. Some enjoy their drink neat, while others like mixing fruit juice or soda in it. Millie, who is a resident of Essex in the UK, had visited a nightclub where she drank vodka mixed with lemonade. However, she went into a state of paralysis as soon as she downed it. Her mother said that she was scared of her daughter when she saw her in that state. It was almost as if a spirit had entered her daughter’s body.

Millie’s mom Claire Taplin shared the story on Facebook. “Doctors suspect she has been given two drugs-one to paralyze her and the other to knock her out,” she was quoted as saying. This was Mili’s first visit to the club ever since she turned 18. According to Claire, Miley went to the Moo Moo nightclub in Southend with her friends, where she drank the beverage resulting in such a condition.

Claire shared a video of her daughter from the hospital bed. In the video, Milli is seen lying in a catatonic state on the hospital bed with her eyes wide opened, jaw clenched and fingers twisted in the manner of claws. “It was horrendous. I had never seen anything like it before,” said Claire.

Fortunately, Milli returned to a normal condition after a few hours. She said that while in that state, she could understand whatever was happening around her, but couldn’t react. The police are now conducting an investigation on the man who offered her the drink.

Millie said she had a couple of sips of the drink and went to the smoking area. “I came back and felt like I’d drunk too much, and then I went outside to be sick,” she added. The man was with a group of people who were known to Milli.

“I hope it doesn’t stop her from wanting to go out again,” Claire said, adding that women needed to be on the guard against predators.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here