UK Girl's Food Items Kept Disappearing From Her Fridge. One Trick And She Caught Thief

A 20-year-old British woman shared a flat with three of her friends. While everything seemed to be going well, items from the girl’s refrigerator disappeared daily.

The girl first told her flatmates about the problem. When she didn’t receive a response, the girl decided to track down the thief by placing a camera inside the refrigerator.

The girl described the incident on the online sharing platform Reddit, saying she believed her flatmate was responsible for the frequent thefts. On the advice of a friend, she installed a hidden camera inside the refrigerator. When she checked the footage from the camera after about a week, her suspicion was confirmed.

Between 1 and 4 am, her flatmate would take her belongings from the fridge. She would steal her things late at night, even though all the girls had their refrigerator racks.

When the girl asked for the reactions of others to this act, she received a variety of responses. Some netizens commented that instead of living with a thief, she discovered the theft and made the right decision.

At the same time, some claimed that the girl had violated the privacy of her flatmates by filming them without their permission. The accused girl also claimed that her privacy was violated because the camera was installed in the refrigerator, which was wrong.

