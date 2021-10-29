UK Girls Went to Immerse Father's Ashes. What Happened Next Was Weirdly Funny

Living without parents is a nightmare for any child but somewhere we all understand that it is unavoidable since everyone has to go one day. Two sisters, living in Bristol, the United Kingdom, lost their father in October last year. Now, after a year, the two decided to immerse their fathers’ ashes in a river. But as soon as they started pouring the ashes from the Kalash into the river strong wind started blowing. As a result, the ashes went inside the girls’ mouths. This weird incident happened with 28 years old Belle Henry and 22 years old Tyla Halls.

Their father Mark Halls died at the age of 47 last year. Since the daughters had kept their father’s ashes carefully. Recently, the two went to Bristol Channel to immerse them. As soon as they turned the ‘Kalash’ to pour the ashes in the water, a strong wind started blowing. The direction of the wind brought the ashes back onto their faces. This resulted in half of the ashes going into their mouth and the rest on their faces. Initially, the daughters started making a video to record their last goodbye to their father.

But after this incident, they shared it with people in a very positive way. Belle said that their father was a fun-loving man. Hence, how could he let his last goodbye be boring? Maybe this is the reason that even while leaving he made his daughters laugh. When the sisters uploaded this video on Tik Tok, it went viral. Although the sisters were scared that what if people start referring to them as the sisters who ate their father’s ashes. In Hindu dharma, the ashes of a person are immersed in a river after their death. But in foreign countries, most of the people bury their dead. However, due to covid, many countries decided to burn the bodies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.