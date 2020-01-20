UK Govt to Fund Menstrual Products for Schoolgirls in Bid to Fight Period Poverty

United Kingdom government has come up with a novel solution to prevent girls from missing school due to periods - by proving them menstrual products on campus for free.

As per a new government scheme, government schools and colleges in the UK can order menstrual hygiene products for their girl students and provide it to them for free in order to prevent them from missing school in case of unavailability of such products at home.

According to a report in the BBC, the orders can be placed through an online store, or even through email and phone.

Those who have campaigned for the new scheme believe that not providing girls with menstrual health solutions at school could be detrimental to the student as well as the school's gender ratio.

How will the schools pay for the tampons or pads? These institutions are liable to partial reimbursement from the government.

The move is the result of a dedicated, three-year long campaign to eradicate period poverty founded and led by 20-year-old Amika George whose aim to destigmatise menstruation by encouraging discussion about menstrual health, hygiene and taboo in schools.

Following the campaign, the UK government had in March last year announced its plans to make menstrual products available to secondary school students.

Under the new scheme, schools will have access to a wide range of sanitary products including tampons, sanitary napkins and menstrual cups.

