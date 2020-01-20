Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

UK Govt to Fund Menstrual Products for Schoolgirls in Bid to Fight Period Poverty

The UK government had in March last year announced its plans to make menstrual products available to secondary school students.

News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UK Govt to Fund Menstrual Products for Schoolgirls in Bid to Fight Period Poverty
(Image: News18 Creative)

United Kingdom government has come up with a novel solution to prevent girls from missing school due to periods - by proving them menstrual products on campus for free.

As per a new government scheme, government schools and colleges in the UK can order menstrual hygiene products for their girl students and provide it to them for free in order to prevent them from missing school in case of unavailability of such products at home.

According to a report in the BBC, the orders can be placed through an online store, or even through email and phone.

Those who have campaigned for the new scheme believe that not providing girls with menstrual health solutions at school could be detrimental to the student as well as the school's gender ratio.

How will the schools pay for the tampons or pads? These institutions are liable to partial reimbursement from the government.

The move is the result of a dedicated, three-year long campaign to eradicate period poverty founded and led by 20-year-old Amika George whose aim to destigmatise menstruation by encouraging discussion about menstrual health, hygiene and taboo in schools.

Following the campaign, the UK government had in March last year announced its plans to make menstrual products available to secondary school students.

Under the new scheme, schools will have access to a wide range of sanitary products including tampons, sanitary napkins and menstrual cups.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram