UK Graffiti Artist Drew D*cks on Potholes to Shame Authorities into Fixing Them

The potholes were hurriedly filled in by the Middlesbrough Council after a graffiti artist spray-painted phallic symbols around them to highlight the problem.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 3, 2019, 3:00 PM IST
Potholes had been troubling residents of England’s Middlesbrough for a year but the authorities just didn’t seem to care. That is, until someone decided to prick their conscience with a novel protest.

Middlesbrough Council said a road-mending team that was already in the Acklam area acted to fix the phallus-adorned potholes once it was made aware to them, BBC reported.

But local residents credited the mystery artist for goading the authorities into action.

Brad Nicholson, resident of Acklam, shared a picture of a filled-in pothole on Facebook, and said the potholes had been there for more than a year.

He said he did not know who painted the penises, but added: "It's about time something was done about all the potholes in Middlesbrough," according to the BCC.

Acklam resident, Zoe Jade Price, said: ‘There’s gonna be a penis on every pothole now!’

Another resident, Alison Johnson, said: ‘So that’s what we have to do to get them repaired!’
While yet another commented: ‘The power of the Willy. It’s only been there a year, well done Middlesbrough Council.’



Photos of the phallic art went viral on social media sites with one post reading, “It looks like some residents of Acklam have had enough of reporting these potholes to the Council.”
