UK Heatwave Melts Train Signals, Leaves Track on Fire as Europe Sizzles Alarmingly

The intense heat wave sweeping over the United Kingdom has been creating trouble for natives and tourists. Temperatures in the country have reached 40 degree Celsius in a relatively cold country leading to some unprecedented sights. A recent tweet shared by UK’s Network Rail informed the passengers, on Wednesday, that due to the ongoing heatwave, a fire spread onto the railway line in Sandy, Bedfordshire, which is on the route between Peterborough and King’s Cross. The image shared by Network Rails showed how the tracks had turned black after catching fire. It also showed how the train signal had melted due to the scorching heat.

🔥 The East Coast Mainline has re-opened following a fire that spread to the track in Sandy, Bedfordshire – due to the extreme heat. 🌡️ ⚠️ Disruption is still to be expected throughout the day, so check before you travel – @nationalrailenq. ➡️ https://t.co/4wBwJJ7g6T pic.twitter.com/qQ1fj0f0NG — Network Rail (@networkrail) July 20, 2022

In a statement issued by Network Rail it was informed, “The incident has caused major damage to signalling equipment and a level crossing in the area, both of which need complex repairs to be completed.” The statement also mentioned that their teams also need to inspect the track for damage after track temperatures reached 39.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was the hottest recorded place on the East Coast Main Line.

A tweet shared on Wednesday shared pictures of how railway tracks have been directly affected due to the rising temperature in England. The pictures showed buckled rails, fires burning the tracks, and sagging overhead line equipment that could not bear the heat. Sharing the tweet, Network Rail added, “Check before you travel by rail today! Journeys will take much longer than usual while we continue repairs caused by the heat wave.”

📢 Check before you travel by rail today! Journeys will take much longer than usual while we continue repairs caused by the #heatwave. Buckled rail, fires and sagging overhead line equipment are just some of the problems impacting the railway.@nationalrailenq #heatwaveuk pic.twitter.com/ZjRacHqPtU — Network Rail (@networkrail) July 20, 2022

This has also disrupted the train schedule in the country.

Simon Pumphrey, Infrastructure Director for Network Rail’s East Coast route said in a statement, “The heat has caused numerous challenges for the railway. Our teams remain on site to deal with the damage caused by the fire at Sandy.” Pumphrey added that his team is working hard but the complexity of the work means there will be severe disruption to trains on the East Coast Main Line.

https://www.networkrailmediacentre.co.uk/news/check-before-you-travel-lasting-impact-of-heat-means-severe-disruption-to-services-on-east-coast-main-line-tomorrow

It has also been reported that the heat also ended up expanding the rail tracks by nine kilometres on Monday.

🤔 On any given day we have about 30,000km of rail but the network was 9km longer yesterday! Why❓ Because the record-breaking heat was able to expand each kilometre of rail by 30cm! Thread: https://t.co/ktgEMy0Zpa#statoftheday #heatwave pic.twitter.com/xcoBCAGnEp — Network Rail (@networkrail) July 20, 2022

“On any given day we have about 30,000km of rail but the network was 9km longer yesterday. Why? Because the record-breaking heat was able to expand each kilometre of rail by 30cm,” read a tweet shared by Network Rail.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.