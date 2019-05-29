Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UK Hospital Installs Fake Bus Stop in Emergency Department to Help Dementia Patients

The replica in Southend University Hospital, Essex, includes a sign, bench and timetable. Doctors hope it will provide a familiar sight for people suffering from the brain-damaging disease, according to a Daily Mail report.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 29, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
UK Hospital Installs Fake Bus Stop in Emergency Department to Help Dementia Patients
The smiling staff at Southend University Hospital, Essex, pose in front of the freshly installed, faux bus stop to calm down anxious dementia patients | Image credit: Twitter
Loading...
A hospital in the United Kingdom has built a replica bus stop inside its emergency department to calm down anxious dementia patients.

The replica in Southend University Hospital, Essex, includes a sign, bench and timetable. Doctors hope it will provide a familiar sight for people suffering from the brain-damaging disease, according to a Daily Mail report. The hospital also posted an image of the "bus stop" on Twitter.



“Research has found that individuals become much more relaxed at the sight of a bus stop, sitting down and waiting for their "bus home,"’ Sarah Ecclestone, a senior nurse at the hospital, was quoted as saying.

She said patients with dementia can become agitated in unfamiliar surroundings due to short term memory problems.

“Although patients may have short term memory loss, they are often able to recall familiar everyday landmarks from their long term memory and a bus stop can be one of those,” she said.

Last year, a nursing home in Bingley created a replica of a 1950s street, to allow the patients to literally stroll down memory lane, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Around 50 million people suffer from dementia worldwide with nearly 10 million new cases reported every year, according to the World Health Organization.

Dementia is a syndrome in which there is deterioration in cognitive function beyond what might be expected from normal ageing, the global health body says.

Dementia affects “memory, thinking, orientation, comprehension, calculation, learning capacity, language, and judgement.”
