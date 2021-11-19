UK Hotel Holds Paranormal Probe After Guests See 'Ghosts,' Hear Voices

A hotel in South West England held a paranormal investigation after several guests reported hearing footsteps, hair pulling, and phones from unoccupied rooms ringing at the reception. The lead investigator of the Somerset Paranormal Investigators UK (SPI UK) approached the Shrubbery Hotel in Somerset’s Ilminster after experiencing "a few odd things" at their establishment. The investigation was held on the evening of November 14. The SPI UK lead investigator told Somerset Live that the hotel manager had described the history of paranormal activity at the hotel. The various incidents included disembodied voices, the sensation of being touched in the kitchen and cellar, and "several" sightings of a cavalier in the dining room. People sitting at the reception received calls from the unoccupied rooms and sightings of the previous hotel owner. Upon learning the various incidents, the investigators split into teams to probe the hotel.

The SPI UK lead investigator shared that they used scientific equipment, and some of the older methods to investigate the area. The team experienced interference on their walkie-talkies as if someone was mimicking the team's voices. The investigator informed that everyone in the group heard voices of each other on the walkie-talkies asking for other team members, but not even one had touched their walkie-talkies. The camera installed clearly showcased that none of the team members touched the walkie-talkies.

The team also heard some disembodied male voices, which was repeatedly saying out the name 'Elizabeth.’ It was reported that Elizabeth was the name of the first owner's wife. Investigators felt that their hair was pulled upwards, and they were being touched by someone. A whistling sound was also heard in the building.

Well, India also has a similar spooky hotel in Ooty. Built in 1844, the Hotel Fern Hill in Ooty is a heritage hotel popular for its beautiful classic British architecture. However, during the shooting of the Bollywood horror film Raaz, its hauntings garnered the limelight. Owing to the paranormal activities experienced by various people, the hotel was shut down for a long time.

