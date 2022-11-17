UK House Up for Sale For Rs 1.6 Crore Has Shower Cubicle in the Middle of The Bedroom

House hunting is often a stressful experience. If the house is to your liking the price tag on it is not. Sometimes, it is the other way around. This woman found a house that was a little bizarre, to say the least. Rebecca Glover was house hunting as she looked through properties online. The semi-detached house looked lovely and pretty normal. At least on the outside. It had a spacious lounge with bay windows and a beamed-ceiling kitchen. There is a back garden with a verandah. And even a “rainfall shower” in what seems like a rather modern-looking bathroom. And the price seems fine too, £175,000 (approximately ₹1.6 crore), that is until you see a shower cubicle in the middle of the bedroom.

Of the three bedrooms, the bizarre one has a single bed on one side. There is a bedside table and a desk to go along with it. The other end is decorated with a colourful storage unit, reported the Mirror. Then you look closely and see that right in the middle of the bedroom there is a tiled shower cubicle. It has a clear screen around it and a mat on the floor to go with it. The description for the bizarre bedroom read: “Double glazed window to rear aspect. Central heating radiator. Shower cubicle with electric shower.”

At least this house looks pretty normal on the outside. All the way to the other side of the world, a man from South Korea created a house that looks like a toilet from the outside. The popular “toilet house,” as it is called, was built by Mr. Sim Jae-deok in Suwon in 2007. Mr. Sim’s aim was to promote proper restroom hygiene and sanitation around the world. He also wanted to set international standards on how to clean public restrooms, and more specifically, toilets. He later went on to become chairman and founder of the World Toilet Association. Mr. Sim is also pretty popular for providing all the toilets during the 2002 World Cup held in South Korea.

