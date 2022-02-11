UK House With Curtains Worth Rs 2.5 Crore up For Sale. Its Price Will Shock

Among many things that people want to achieve in life, having a dream home of their own surely tops the list. Having a luxurious house, adorned with all types of decorations is a dream for many. They do their best to make their homes as close to a Utopian description of the perfect house. Some want a swimming pool in their homes, others an exotic bar.

Many go for the costliest of decorations for their homes and one such person has grabbed eyeballs recently for spending an abysmal amount of money on the curtains that adorn his house.

The luxurious house in question is situated in Surrey, UK and has been put up for sale. The curtains of this house cost a whopping ₹2.5 crore. This bungalow is spread over 9,000 square feet and is priced at 5 million euros i.e. about ₹42.81 crores. Tyron, the real estate agent who is handling the sale of this house, has said that getting customers for this luxurious house is not an easy task.

It has its own private entrance, and there is also a waterfall in front of the garden. Apart from this, there is a huge garage with a lot of space. As luxurious as it is from the outside, it looks even better from the inside.

The interior of the house could rival the best luxurious homes out there. There is also a private pool in the dining area. The house has a private home theatre system and very expensive white sofas have been installed inside. The furniture of the house is branded and looks beautiful. The marble work in the kitchen is out of the world too. People have been left stunned knowing the amount of money spent on the curtains especially.

There is also a lot of buzz around Tryon as well since the man has spent nearly 40 months in prison on charges of drug peddling. After serving his sentence, he opened a real estate agency that works with about 100 people. He has described this house as the most powerful part of his deal to date. No one has come forward to buy the house yet and it remains to be seen how long it takes.

