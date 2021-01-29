UK Influencers Visited Dubai, Terming It 'Essential.' Now They're Stranded Due to Flight Bans

Influencers in Dubai, especially one from European countries have landed in a soup after flights to the United Kingdom has temporarily been suspended from the UAE.

This comes days after several influencers became the subject of controversy as they broke Covid-19 guidelines in Europe to travel and implied their jobs were 'essential services.'

The suspension comes into effect for all direct flights that are scheduled to arrive in the UK - leaving anyone without a plane stranded, reports The Sun UK.

It means that Brits - including any Instagram stars out in Dubai - will only be able to make their trips back via third countries.

Dubai International airport last night confirmed that anyone with flights booked after 1pm should not turn up to the airport - and must contact their airline for further information.

Reality stars Georgia Harrison, James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou are those went to UAE.

Glamorous snaps shared with their millions of Instagram followers have flaunted their lavish lifestyles while the UK was in coronavirus lockdown.

Influencers bragging of sunshine breaks during the pandemic were slammed by Home Secretary Priti Patel this week. "People should simply not be travelling. We see plenty of influencers showing off where they are – mainly sunny places," she said.

UK influencer Sheridan Mordewhad said, "People forget about that and my job is to help people get fit and be motivational whether it’s in the house or it’s in Dubai.” Her Instagram page shapeupwithsher showed images of Sheridan revelling in her time in the sun, hanging out in beach clubs and with friends.

Nobody on the Internet was buying it: With several people calling out the influencers and the culture of jetting off to Dubai.

an influencer who is an essential worker versus influencers who are not essential and neither are their trips to Dubai pic.twitter.com/e6k6LnjElq — Bee (@Callumsovaries) January 26, 2021

influencers who have flown to Dubai for nothing more than to have a hot location to take pictures of themselves as they smoke shisha in BooHoo outfits really think we’re dense enough to believe they’re there doing it for us?? “My job is to motivate people” pic.twitter.com/MRrcwnwjzO — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) January 26, 2021

After an inevitably ‘heavy’ Christmas, I’ve lost 7kg since New Year, which is the same as hand luggage allowance on Emirates Airlines. Take that Dubai influencers! — Ricky Wilson (@Rickontour) January 28, 2021

All the influencers I know are super lovely and nothing against them, but as a key worker myself, I can assure dubai and posting fitness videos is not a key worker. Carry on with ya grind, but that is not essential — (@JessiccaaaS_) January 26, 2021

Well done influencers u influenced covid into dubai...where u influencing next — Sukh Knight (@SukhKnight) January 21, 2021

Influencers are not essential workers! NURSES, DOCTORS, SOCIAL CARE WORKERS ARE ESSENTIAL, WE DONT GET TRIPS TO DUBAI!!!!!!!!!! #ThisMorning — Jessica (@__jesslca) January 26, 2021

I find it weird that for the past 4-5 years influencers have been yelling about how good it is working from home and not having the “typical” 9-5 but the second lockdown hits suddenly it’s impossible to make their content from home n needty jet off to Dubai — seò (@solasuaine) January 26, 2021

Me during this pandemic in my house vs the influencers on my feed chilling in Dubai pic.twitter.com/m0I8m4vYnS — hats (@Hattiethepirate) January 26, 2021

Influencers posting videos from Dubai pic.twitter.com/BG2XrnFyRz — Eugene (@eugeneh84) January 26, 2021

since influencers going to dubai is trending i made this earlier without even seeing the articles 💀 pic.twitter.com/P0zmgAMEBR — ˗ˏˋ arlo ˎˊ˗ (@piss_brain_) January 26, 2021

People even started making parody videos of 'influencers jetting off to Dubai.'

But the myth of influencer culture may be wearing out: The Tab UK asked 15 people why they’re unfollowing influencers and Dubai wasn’t the only reason. Things like, "They push out such an unattainable, fake lifestyle, they just acted like they had a really hard job, every time I scroll my mood went down," are some of the reasons listed.