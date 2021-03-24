UK Introduces 'Yellow Card' to Record Potential Side Effects of Vaccine as Britians Report Flatulence, Losing Teeth

COVID-19 vaccination seems to be a little disappointing for the British, who are claiming that it is making them lose teeth, develop flatulence and leaving them screaming, yawning or crying after the jab. The UK’s drug regulator, responsible for the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine, has reported bizarre side effects after Brits took AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine. Officials have urged the public to report any health issues they have faced after the jabs resulting in a 65-page document of alleged side-effects. Teething, rare blood clots and crying have been reported to be some of the many odd side effects. Last week, 11 European nations halted the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination drive after a number of people developed blood clot on receiving the dose. However, on March 18, the European Medicines Agency declared the vaccine to be ‘safe and effective, putting the issue to rest and these countries resumed their rollout.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) states “the suspected reactions described in this report are not proven side effects of Covid vaccines," but these are to be recorded in case a serious side effect emerges.

As per Daily Mail, the Yellow Card report given to the MHRA is tracking the potential side effects that have cropped up among almost 12 million vaccinated people in the UK. Common side effects like headaches, fever, muscle pain have been reported over a thousand times, whereas serious health problems like stroke, heart attack and sepsis have also been included in the list.

The record helps officials to keep a track of severe illnesses and their pace, which helped MHRA to respond quickly to the ‘blood clot’ as per claims made last week.

A person reported he started smoking after the jab, while another reported diet fail. Five Brits reported having been stung by an insect, while 42 reported to have cried and three said they screamed after the jab.

Excessive blinking, eyes changing colour, growing or losing teeth are some of the physical effects of the jab, while some have reported change in their weight.

As per Daily Mail, 102 people reported flatulence, while 558 reported having been ‘feeling abnormal’ after the dose.

MHRA states the Yellow Card scheme is to track any suspected adverse reactions to the vaccines but it doesn’t necessarily imply the vaccine to be the cause of these reactions.