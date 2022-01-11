UK Journalist Schooled for Criticising Plus-size Mannequin as Having 'Flabby Curves'

We are living in an era where body positivity rules the roost and the age-old regressive norms of predefined standards of beauty are slowly fading away. More and more advocators of body positivity have come forwards in recent times to condemn any sort of fat shaming or body shaming. We now have plus size models walking the fashion ramps that had long been dominated by subscription to a specific body type and the world is undoubtedly becoming more receptive. However, in spite of all that, there will always be some people who would still subscribe to the old school of thought and find ways to ridicule the body positivity movement. A British journalist has done exactly that in a controversial tweet, for which she has been slammed.

Author and journalist Isabel Oakeshott made the remark after spotting a plus size mannequin in West London, dressed in green leggings, a sports bra, and a puffer jacket. She disapproved of the plus sized mannequin and wrote in her post, “This, in a Regent St fitness store, is what obesity looks like. Flabby curves highlighted in hideous lime green velour. The so-called “body positivity” movement is not “inclusive”, it’s dangerous."

This, in a Regent St fitness store, is what obesity looks like. Flabby curves highlighted in hideous lime green velour. The so-called “body positivity” movement is not “inclusive”, it’s dangerous. pic.twitter.com/OjWcGaYtNS— Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) January 6, 2022

Her tweet did not go down well with most people with many calling her out as ‘fatphobic’ and criticizing her for calling the body positivity movement ‘dangerous’. Several users that consisted of some plus sized women themselves schooled her on how equating fitness and physical abilities with size of the body was wrong.

"Most leisure wear is made for people who are already skinny, which is miserable when you're not,"one person wrote.

"Bit weird to look at this mannequin and think "that." My thought was 'oh, that's a cute workout outfit!'Let people live their lives,"another wrote.

Here is how some people reacted.

What am I supposed to wear running marathons then? pic.twitter.com/kzBmOSHk3w— Kel (@kel_o_watt) January 7, 2022

Here's a British woman: Olympic Silver medalist Emily Campbell.Or is it just other women who haven't achieved her success who don't matter and should be excluded from society and fashion choices? Please, tell us more how all women should be! pic.twitter.com/mX5cdz6LYp — Joss Waddy 💙🧡 🕷️#FBPE #FreeNazanin (@JossWaddyProEU) January 7, 2022

Here’s me an overweight woman taking part x3 Triathlons raising a million £ for Sport Relief! I look amazing, right? I was embarrassed because my wetsuit was made to measure but then I realised body shaming is toxic. I hope you learn that lesson soon too. Please talk to someone x pic.twitter.com/aMJAwXD59T— Kate Bottley (@revkatebottley) January 9, 2022

After this large scale backlash, Isabel will probably be more careful of what thoughts she endorses on a public platform.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.